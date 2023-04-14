Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 18 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $591.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.42. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.