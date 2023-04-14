Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £20,600 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($25,510.84).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 9,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £18,180 ($22,513.93).

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Max Royde bought 11,800 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,016 ($30,979.57).

On Friday, February 17th, Max Royde bought 35,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($91,888.54).

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($31,733.75).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,650.00 and a beta of 0.17. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 217.72 ($2.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.58.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

