Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Insider Buys £1,988,645.04 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Steven Owen bought 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £104.82 ($129.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,645.04 ($2,462,718.32).

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. Primary Health Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 151.60 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.63.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Primary Health Properties

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

