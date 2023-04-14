Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Acquires $17,325.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 13.82%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.