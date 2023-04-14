Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $87,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

