Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells 28,554 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,555,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 522,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,511. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

