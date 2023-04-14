Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $15,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 259,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

