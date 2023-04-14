Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.75 and a 200-day moving average of $360.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

