Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,219,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after acquiring an additional 407,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

