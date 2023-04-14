International Biotechnology Trust PLC Cuts Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 8,099,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,855. The company has a market cap of $606.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

