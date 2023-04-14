International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,200 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 729,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,689. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.