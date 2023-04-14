Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

