Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

BSCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.14. 21,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

