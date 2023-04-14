Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

