Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

