Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 95,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

