Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PID. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399,002 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 659,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

