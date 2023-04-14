Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
