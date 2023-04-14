Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

