Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

