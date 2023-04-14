Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Reduced by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,436 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

