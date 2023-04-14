Investors Buy High Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 368% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.

NextDecade Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. 1,037,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextDecade by 437.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

