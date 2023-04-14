Investors Buy High Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 368% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.
NextDecade Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. 1,037,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.