Invst LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Invst LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 990,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

