Invst LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,125.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

