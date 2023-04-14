Invst LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invst LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $289.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.89. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.