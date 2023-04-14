Invst LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

