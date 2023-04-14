iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 314,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 467,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.