iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,002 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,356 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

