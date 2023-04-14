iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.51% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $149,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,542,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.16. 5,596,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,220,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $123.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

