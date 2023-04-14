iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.71. Approximately 669,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,262,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

