iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 3.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

