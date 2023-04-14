iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ISTB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 512,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.