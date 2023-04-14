iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,173 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,682,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

