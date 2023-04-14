iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atria Investments Inc’s Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

