iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Reduced by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

ESGU opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

