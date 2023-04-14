iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
FALN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,213. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.