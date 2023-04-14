iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,213. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.