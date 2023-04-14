iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 897.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:IGRO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

