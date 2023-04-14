iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

