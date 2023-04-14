iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 307,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,170. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

