iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

