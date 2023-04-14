iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

