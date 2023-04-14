iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $245.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

