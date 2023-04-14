iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after buying an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

