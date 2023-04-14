iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.59. 10,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

