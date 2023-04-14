ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

ISS A/S Announces Dividend

About ISS A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

