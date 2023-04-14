Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.23. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $364.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.