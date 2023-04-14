Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMX stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $92.74. 65,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

