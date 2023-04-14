Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $68.20 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $68,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 737,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

