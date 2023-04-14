Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.03% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $89,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.51 during trading on Friday. 128,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

