Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.02. 860,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.06. The company has a market capitalization of $282.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.