Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Up 0.1%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.24. 12,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 121,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition
JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.
